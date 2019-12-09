Woman hid load of meth inside her body, CBP says

American and Mexican flag fly over the Paso del Norte International Bridge on March 30, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to close the United States border if Mexico does not stem the flow of illegal migrants trying to cross. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the El Paso port of entry seized just over a half pound of methamphetamine Thursday. The drugs were hidden in the vaginal cavity of a pedestrian border crosser. (Courtesy CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A woman hid more than half a pound of meth in her vaginal cavity, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release issued Friday.

The woman, a 32-year-old U.S. citizen, was returning from Mexico and was in the pedestrian lane Thursday at the Paso Del Norte port of entry, which connects Juarez and Downtown El Paso.

Border officers say they designated the woman to a secondary exam, at which point a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the woman’s body.

During the search, border officers discovered a cylindrical object partially hidden in the woman’s vaginal cavity. Officers later recovered two additional bundles, and the contents of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine, officers said.

The woman was turned over to agents with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations. She faces charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.

“Homeland security is our primary mission. However, the vigilance and attention to detail applied by the CBP workforce routinely uncover drug-smuggling cases, as well,” Hector Mancha, CBP’s El Paso director of field operations, said in a statement. “Every drug load we stop helps keep our local community safe as well as those in America’s heartland.”

Thursday’s meth seizure was one of 14 drug busts CBP officers made in a week at ports of entry in the region. Officers seized 894 pounds of marijuana; 35.7 pounds of cocaine; and 51.2 pounds of methamphetamine.

CBP officers also identified and stopped 21 individuals who were listed as wanted in the National Crime Information Center database.