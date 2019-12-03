WEB EXTRA: Celebrating the Decades in the 1990s with Will Smith’s video shoot and the Bee Gee’s final concert on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celebrating the Decades: In the 1990s, Will Smith used the Strip as a backdrop to get ‘Jiggy Wit It,’ while the BeeGees reminded many how they crooned their way into our hearts with was supposed to be their final concert at MGM Grand!

In 1998, Will Smith had everyone in the world singing a little song called “Gettin Jiggy Wit It,” but no one was more excited to sing it than people who lived in Las Vegas at that time. Why? Because the famous A-list actor and rapper used the Las Vegas Strip as the background to his classic hit.

Some fun facts about the song and the shoot:

Legendary music video director Hype Williams directed the video, and it was filmed at various hotels on the Las Vegas Strip, including the New York-New York Hotel and Casino, The Mirage, and the foyer of the Luxor Las Vegas. The video closes with Smith dancing beneath the Statue of Liberty replica at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino.

The song spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart from March 14, 1998. It also won a Grammy Award in 1999 for Best Rap Solo Performance. It was ranked the 68th greatest song of the 1990s by VH1.

Another decade breakout: Back on November 14, 1997, a ticket to the Bee Gee’s last concert was the hottest ticket in town. The iconic 1970s band performed at the MGM Grand as it was supposed to be their final performance. They also recorded a live album.

Barry Gibb, Maurice Gibb and Robin Gibb of The Bee Gees (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

At the time, longtime Vegas residency holder Celine Dion got on stage with them to sing, and Olivia Newton-John was in the front row.

‘One Night Only’ is a live album and DVD/Blu-ray by the Bee Gees. It features the group’s concert at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 1997 and includes many of their greatest hits.

The album’s title was originally meant to reflect the band’s plan that the Las Vegas concert would be their final live performance ever. Barry Gibb’s arthritis had worsened to the point where it seemed it would be impossible for him to continue playing, but he wanted to expand the tour, and so they played several more shows.