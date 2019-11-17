Was the Garth Brooks traffic worse than a football game?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nobody must have left the Garth Brooks concert early.

Concert goers took to social media after the show to complain about the traffic congestion, some saying it was worse than a University of Tennessee game, where the announced attendance is typically larger than the number of tickets sold to the Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour show.

RELATED: Garth Brooks in photos

@CityKnoxvilleTN @UTPolice @Knoxville_PD The traffic leaving the Garth Brooks concert was the worst traffic management plan I've ever seen. Who in the world planned this? You'd think you'd at least put some thought to this! 2 hours to leave! — J.R. Sellers (@j_sellers) November 17, 2019

Garth Brooks concert was fun but this Knoxville traffic sucks. Literally haven’t moved in over a hour and a half. — Grant Disney (@gdizzle95) November 17, 2019

The Garth Brooks traffic has made me hate Garth Brooks. *angrily shakes fist* Curse your popularity!! — Cameron Black hates the Panthers (@CameronCBlack) November 17, 2019

RELATED: WATE staff sing-a-long to a hit Garth Brooks song

If you were in the after-concert traffic last night, what’s your take?

Was traffic after the Garth Brooks concert worse than Neyland gameday traffic? — WATE 6 On Your Side (@6News) November 17, 2019

LATEST STORIES: