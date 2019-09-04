State universities in California to provide immigration legal services

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The California State University system will soon launch a system-wide plan providing immigration legal services for students and staff.

The newly provided services are expected to save students time and money.

Right now students could be driving several hours away to meet with an attorney and paying a lot of money for those services.

“It they want to apply for DACA, it’s usually about $400 to $700 (that) an attorney might charge,” said Paulet Hernandez, who is the DACA coordinator for Fresno State University’s Dream Success Center.

The CSU system is home to an estimated 9,500 undocumented students.

Over the next six months campuses will begin providing legal services like family-based petitions, assistance with filling out forms and DACA renewals.

Fresno State is partnering with Immigrant Legal Defense, a non-profit sponsored by the United Farm Workers Foundation.