State of Texas: Election heats up in Texas, another failed impeachment attempt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s what you’ll see on this week’s edition of State of Texas: In-Depth.

The two Texas candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for president won’t get to share the debate stage at the end of the month. Both Julian Castro and Beto O’Rourke qualified for the two-night debate July 30 and 31, but they will debate on separate nights. O’Rourke will debate the first night and Castro will debate the second.

Congressman Al Green, D-Texas, made his third failed attempt at impeaching President Donald Trump after the president’s tweet targeting four Democratic congresswomen of color. The tweet suggested they “…go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Second-quarter fundraising totals show the U.S. Senate race in Texas is going to be a crowded and expensive one. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, raised $2.5 million in the last three months, bringing his total cash-on-hand to $9 million. It’s more than twice what his most well-known Democratic challenger, MJ Hegar, raised.

After President Trump put forth a plan to reduce HIV infections in America by 90 percent in his State of the Union address, Texas knew it was going to be a big part of it. This week, the director of the Centers for Disease Control made a stop in Central Texas.

That and more on this week’s “State of Texas.”