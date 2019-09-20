South Texas border agents rescue 53 immigrants from hot trailer

by: Fernie Ortiz

EL PASO, Texas (Border Patrol) — A Border Patrol dog alerted agents to 53 people hidden inside a tractor-trailer Tuesday at a checkpoint north of Laredo.

During a secondary inspection, agents found 53 undocumented immigrants from Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

Agents said the temperature inside the trailer was 105 degrees, though none of the people inside the trailer required medical attention.

Agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen, and the 53 immigrants. The Border Patrol seized the vehicle.

Homeland Security Investigations is handling the case.

