EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border agents from the Big Bend Sector arrested a man wanted for murder in France, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

Agents manning the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol checkpoint were inspecting a passenger bus on Aug. 6 when they encountered 30-year-old Marouana Bah, a citizen of France. Agents determined Bah was in the country illegally and in possession of a passport that did not belong to him, according to a CBP news release. Agents soon learned that Bah had an active Interpol warrant for murder out of France.