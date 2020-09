LIVE: President Trump to hold White House news briefing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) โ€” President Trump is set to hold a news briefing at the White House Sunday.

The briefing comes one day after he nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgโ€™s seat on the Supreme Court.

The topic of the news briefing is unknown at this time. The briefing will begin at 5 p.m. ET.

The president and the First Lady are scheduled to host a reception in honor of Gold Star families Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

NewsNation will stream the briefing in the embedded player.