DENVER (KDVR) – Week 3 of the NFL season is here and the Denver Broncos are looking for thier first win of the season. Injuries continue to be the headline this year, as the Jeff Driskel will replace Drew Lock at quarterback.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Empower Field at Mile High this Sunday. Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m.

Sports Director Nick Griffith and Bruce Haertl preview the action in this week’s Orange and Blue Report. Watch the full video above for more.