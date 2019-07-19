Migrants moved to El Paso after 10-day hunger strike at Otero County facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to AVID in the Chihuahuan Desert, four migrants were transferred from a processing center in Otero County to one in El Paso Wednesday night after the men went on a hunger strike on July 8.

AVID Volunteers tell KTSM they spoke with the men before they were transferred and say they were in very weak condition.

“They were obviously in a weakened state, it was very difficult for them to stand for long periods at a time,” said volunteer Nathan Craig.

Craig also explained that although weak, the migrants were in determined spirits to follow through with their hunger strike, calling it a protest for their freedom.

Margret Brown with AVID claims the organization is fighting for an investigation into the facilities.

“We would also like to see a serious, examination, investigation of the conditions that are leading people to take this action, something is horribly wrong if people are prompted to do this,” stated Brown.

According to AVID, the move of the men to the El Paso processing center strikes signals of preparation for involuntary medical treatment.

That means the men may be force-fed and subjected to IV injections.