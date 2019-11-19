Mexican victims of Walmart shooting ready to file lawsuit

Eight Mexicans were killed in Aug. 3 attack; consulate hired law firm to represent survivors and families

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Mexican citizens who were injured in the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting and families of victims from Juarez will file a lawsuit as early as this week, the Mexican consul in El Paso said.

The names and number of the plaintiffs, as well as the specific reason for the suit will be made public after the filing, Consul General Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon said Monday.

“The Mexican consulate continues working closely with the injured and (the families) of the victims. We are working closely with the law firm that the government of Mexico made available for those of our citizens that wished to take advantage of that service,” Ibarra said.

The mass shooting claimed the lives of 22 people, eight of whom were Mexican citizens. The nationalities of the other two dozen injured weren’t broken down by authorities or the hospital because of medical privacy laws.

“We’re in the process of (filing) the lawsuit. … Various families have joined the initiative. At the proper moment, we will disclose the specific information” of those who are suing, the consul general said.

On Aug. 5, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico would actively participate in the investigation and would “pursue action,” be it criminal charges against the suspect or other options against additional parties. He specifically mentioned “gun makers.”

The consulate initially hired veteran El Paso attorney Enrique Moreno to assist the Mexican victims or their families. However, Moreno died in October. Consul Ibarra didn’t mention which El Paso attorney would be bringing about the suit on behalf of the Mexican citizens.

At least three other law firms — Fears-Nachawati of Dallas; Scherr Legate and Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto & Aziz, of El Paso — are representing plaintiffs in the Walmart shooting.

