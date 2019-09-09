Ill Venezuelan man dies after entering U.S. illegally

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Venezuelan man who entered the U.S. illegally while experiencing severe medical issues died at a San Antonio hospital, border officials said.

When Border Patrol agents encountered the 37-year-old man on the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass on Sept. 5, he was having difficulty breathing and complained of prior health problems, according to a Customs and Border Protection news release.

Border agents took the man by boat to an Eagle Pass port of entry, about a mile and half upriver. That’s where an ambulance was waiting to take him to a local hospital.

After being evaluated, the man was flown to a San Antonio hospital, where he was placed in ICU.

CBP officials said the man was released to the custody of his family due to humanitarian reasons. He died the following day.

Several attempts to notify the Venezuelan Consulate were unsuccessful, CBP officials said.