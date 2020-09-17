Gingerbread Oreos: Maybe the best way to kick off the holiday season

(WFXR) – It’s beginning to look a lot like pumpkin-spiced – everything. But one holiday flavor is looking to get a little bit of attention – gingerbread!
The folks at Nabisco have decided to release a new, limited edition flavor of their famed Oreo cookies.
Yes, you’ll be able to find the new gingerbread-flavored Oreos next to other popular flavors like Red Velvet, Lemon Creme and Fudge Creme.
The new Gingerbread Oreos come in five different designs and are described as an original Oreo with two gingerbread wafers filled with the traditional Oreo creme and crunchy sugar crystals.
The new version is available for a limited time.
Latest Stories
- NMSP: Missing juvenile believed to be with father
- Police search for 12-year-old last seen in southwest Albuquerque
- ‘Alrighty then!’: Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on SNL
- United Cajun Navy helps rescue hurricane survivors stranded in floodwater
- Tracking the Tropics: Sally weakens to depression, still soaking Alabama, Georgia with heavy rain