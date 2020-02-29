Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar brings her campaign message to East Tennessee voters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought her campaign for president to an enthusiastic crowd in Knoxville on Saturday morning just days before Tennesseans vote.

Klobuchar, one of the more moderate candidates among the Democratic field for president, is making campaign stops in Knoxville and Nashville to woo Tennessee Democratic Primary voters who go to the polls on Tuesday.

“Super Tuesday” will see 14 states hold Democratic primaries. At stake in Tennessee for the candidates are 64 of the 1,357 delegates that will be chosen on Tuesday.

Voting is taking place in South Carolina on Saturday.