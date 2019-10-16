Border Patrol foils people smugglers twice in Southern New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The U.S. Border Patrol foiled people smugglers in New Mexico twice in the past four days and also pulled a family from an El Paso canal.

A father, mother and a child were among a group of six people who entered the United States through an unauthorized spot Monday afternoon near El Paso’s Ascarate Park, according to the agency. However, the border wall and the Rio Grande aren’t the only obstacles in this area, as the migrants also have to cross an irrigation canal running parallel to the border. Here, four of the six remained in the canal when Border Patrol agents arrived.

The agents deployed ropes to pull out the three family members, while the fourth person came out of the water on the other side and returned to Mexico. The other two did not enter the canal and also returned to Mexico. The family received medical attention and was taken into custody for processing, the Border Patrol said in a statement.

Across the New Mexico state line later on Monday, agents from the El Paso Sector saw four people come over the border wall west of the Santa Teresa port of entry and run to a nearby warehouse where a car waited for them. The agents intercepted the vehicle and were able to apprehend the three Mexicans and one Ecuadorian that had jumped over. A legal permanent resident of the United States who was driving the car was also arrested. The agents also found bags with what appeared to be methamphetamine crystals and a glass pipe.

The previous Saturday, other agents patrolling Interstate 10 west of Las Cruces, New Mexico spotted a black 2008 Nissan Sentra driving on a backroad past a Border Patrol checkpoint. They stopped the vehicle and determined that two U.S. citizens were trying to smuggle two Mexicans past the checkpoint. All four were taken into custody and the vehicle was seized, the Border Patrol reported.