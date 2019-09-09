Man arrested with $86K worth of cocaine at South Texas international bridge

CBP officers arrested a Mexican national who they say had 11 pounds of cocaine worth $86,000 in his SUV crossing an international bridge in Hidalgo, Texas. (CBP Courtesy photo)

McAllen, Texas (Border Report) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection took into custody a man from Reynosa, Mexico, at the McAllen–Hidalgo–Reynosa International Bridge who they said was carrying 11 pounds of cocaine worth $86,000 in an SUV he was driving, according to a news release issued on Monday.

The 38-year-old Mexican national was arrested on Sept. 5 by CBP officers with the Office of Field Operations after driving a red, 2003 Ford Expedition across the international bridge full of drugs, the news release said.

Officers detected the illegal drugs after the man presented his Mexican border-crossing card and he was referred for further inspection. Officers conducting the secondary examination utilized a non-intrusive imaging technology system, which assisted them in discovering five packages of cocaine that were concealed within the Ford Expedition, the news release said.

“We take pride in discovering narcotics being smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “Whether it’s a pound or a ton of narcotics that our officers seize, these are drugs that won’t make their way into our communities.”

The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents.