4-year-old migrant boy with cerebral palsy allowed in US, lawyer says

A 4-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and a genetic disorder, far left, carried by his mom, and his family of five, were allowed to claim asylum in the United States on Wednesday. They had been living in a tent refugee camp for migrants in Matamoros, Mexico. (Courtesy Photo)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A 4-year-old underweight Mexican boy with cerebral palsy was allowed to enter the United States with his family on New Year’s Day after waiting in a migrant refugee camp in Matamoros, Mexico, their lawyer said Thursday.

The boy, who also has Pierre Robin syndrome — a genetic condition in which an infant has a smaller-than-normal lower jaw and tongue that falls back in the throat resulting in difficulty breathing — also had a tracheotomy, his lawyer, Charlene D’Cruz said.

“He could get infected quickly if he continued to live in a tent on the streets of Matamoros,” D’Cruz said.

Migrants are seen Dec. 22, 2019, living at a refugee camp in Matamoros, Mexico, across from Brownsville, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

On New Year’s Eve, D’Cruz said she walked the family from the filthy tent encampment in Matamoros, where an estimated 2,500 asylum-seekers live, over the Gateway International Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials interviewed the family and had them wait from 4 p.m. on Tuesday until about 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day, when they were released.

“CBP did the right thing and released all of them. It was a happy New Year!” D’Cruz said.

The family is headed to California where they have relatives.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.