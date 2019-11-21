Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify
107-year-old woman’s only birthday wish was to hold a baby

by: Nate Niles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Nursing Center helped 107-year-old Ruth Touschner celebrate her birthday by giving her the only gift she could ask for.

Ruth has a love for children and all she wanted for her birthday was to hold a baby and she was able to do just that.

As 18 News crews arrived Ruth lit up with joy because she knew that she now would be on television and she got to hold a cute little girl.

Before leaving the facility nurses warned our reporters to mark our calendars for next year because Ruth is still as ‘healthy as a horse.’

Happy Birthday Ruth, from all of us here at 18 News.

