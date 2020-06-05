Live Updates:

Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Coronavirus
KRQE+
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
2020 Elections
Protests
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
Water Authority prepares for busy summer of projects
Video
Criminology master’s degree program in development at NM Highlands University
Video
Las Vegas school board president’s assault charge dismissed
Video
Ethics law ruling leads to reinstated charges for three defendants
Video
Coronavirus
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Local Resources for COVID-19
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
Reopening New Mexico: Guidelines for Employers and Individuals
Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
Public Health Order thru June 30
FAQ: Public Health Emergency Order
COVID-19 Testing Sites
Filing for Unemployment
Small Businesss: CARESAct Loan FAQ
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NFL Draft
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contests
New Mexico Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
News Alert
News Alert
APD shuts down roads in downtown to prepare for protests, demonstrations
Live Updates:
rd
by:
Allison Giron
Posted:
Jun 5, 2020 / 05:26 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 5, 2020 / 05:27 PM MDT
KRQE News 13 will activley update this post with information
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Upates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Video
Median landscaping to close lanes along Alameda
Video
State Supreme Court to temporarily stop debt collection orders
Video
Water Authority prepares for busy summer of projects
Video
Ethics law ruling leads to reinstated charges for three defendants
Video
Most state parks open amid pandemic
Video
Criminology master's degree program in development
Video
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱Download the KRQE Apps
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 8,672 Positive Cases
APD shuts down roads in downtown to prepare for protests, demonstrations
Video
Dr. David Scrase gives New Mexico COVID-19 update Friday
Video
Albuquerque post offices looking to hire
Video
Fuller House joke has New Mexicans saying “How Rude”
Video
Police investigate shooting at southeast Albuquerque funeral home
Video
Former pastor sentenced to 33 years behind bars for child rape
Video
Video Forecast
Grant's Friday Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Fuller House joke has New Mexicans saying “How Rude”
Video
Lawsuit: Former APD detectives claim the backlog of thousands of untested rape kits could’ve been prevented
Video
Edgewood launches drive-in movie theatre
Video
More Don't Miss