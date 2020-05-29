Live Blog Test

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that employees at restaurants and essential businesses operating as a retail space with a footprint greater than 50,000 square feet will be required to wear face coverings or masks starting May 6 due to coronavirus. She also announced that all essential businesses operating as a retail space will need to require employees to wear face coverings or masks starting May 11.

While people are noticing fewer people wearing masks, they are still seeing people following social distancing guidelines, especially in outdoor areas like parks.