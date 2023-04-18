ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Perhaps you’ve asked, “what’s next for New Mexico United?” in terms of where Albuquerque’s flagship soccer team might eventually build a home. Two years after voters turned down a $50-million bond measure to fund construction of a downtown stadium, the team recently revealed a new possible location.

During a recent “Black and Yellow Bash” kit unveiling party, United’s Owner Peter Trevisani made a big hint as to where the team is looking by rattling off a rhyme. Trevisani said the team is considering a venue near a place that rhymes with ‘Lagoon Siesta Park.’

So will the New Mexico United Soccer team build a stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park? This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby get the low-down from Peter Trevisani, United’s president, CEO and team owner.

Trevisani shares his plan for the next steps in United’s quest for a home. What might a stadium would look like? How will it be funded?

We also discuss the road to a potential Balloon Fiesta Park stadium, looking back at the 2021 bond measure. Trevisani shares his take on why he thinks voters turned down the downtown stadium bond and what the team learned from its first effort at public funding.

