The Rio Grande in Albuquerque in May 2022, months before the river went dry for a period of time. | Image: KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the mighty Rio Grande ran dry in Albuquerque last summer, the site was an eye opener for many in New Mexico’s largest city. An event that hasn’t happened in roughly 40 years, the river’s drying also got a lot of people talking about New Mexico’s water resources and asking if a dry river through the Duke City will be a new seasonal reality.

What’s ahead for the metro-area’s stretch of the Rio Grande in 2023? This week on KRQE News 13’s “New Mexico News Podcast,” we’re joined by a key player in the local area’s water conservation.

MRGCD CEO Jason Casuga interviews on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast | Image Courtesy: MRGCD

CEO and Chief Engineer of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, Jason Casuga joins Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart on this week’s episode. Casuga has spent more than a decade working for the district, and now oversees the critical infrastructure local farms rely on to water their crops, among other responsibilities.

Listen in for a detailed breakdown about what does the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District does and why it’s work is important to the greater-area (including those who aren’t farmers.) Casuga also discusses how do water managers are seeing this upcoming irrigation season, and if they’ll able to deliver what farmers and other irrigators are expecting in 2023? Listen now in the audio player above for the entire conversation.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among many others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion as to who should be interviewed on the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.