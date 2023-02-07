SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor-producer Alex Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are expected to have their first “day in court” during a virtual hearing later this month, gearing up for a trial in the case surrounding the on-set shooting death of film cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are facing a single count of involuntary manslaughter after charges were filed by the Santa Fe District Attorney last week.

So will this high-profile case actually go to trial? And If so, how much of a case is there to try? KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are taking a closer look at those questions on this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast.

Across 30 minutes, Chris and Gabby recap the history of the October 2021 shooting on the Santa Fe movie set and the various developments that have unfolded in the case since it began. In the second half of the episode, Albuquerque attorney Ahmad Assed joins the podcast to provide expert analysis on how he sees the case’s future as it begins to move through New Mexico’s judicial system.

Previously on the New Mexico News Podcast in November 2021, KRQE News 13 interviewed an experienced film armorer about weapons safety on movie sets and what the case centered about “Rust” about the movie industry. You can listen to that episode at this link.

