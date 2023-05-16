An answer from ChatGPT based on a prompt used in this week’s episode of KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast | Image: KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ChatGPT has quickly become one of the most popular and powerful tools on the internet. An artificially intelligent chatbot trained on massive volumes of text, the tool has surprised at a lot of people with how easily it can answer complicated questions about a wide range of topics.

While there’s a lot of excitement about its vast potential use, ChatGPT also has a lot of people talking about how disruptive the tool could be in the workforce and academia. Some have outlined it’s potential for helping guide people to learn, research and practice. Others have raised questions about the tool being used to cheat among other concerns.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart welcome University of New Mexico Professor and Dean Leo S. Lo to talk about how he and the University are approaching ChatGPT. Lo explains why he thinks academics and others shouldn’t ignore the tool, and why he believes librarians need to “work proactively with tech firms to address the limitations and biases of the likes of ChatGPT.”

