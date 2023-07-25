An in-depth discussion about the current market for Cannabis in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lots of people quit their day jobs to go all in with New Mexico’s recreational cannabis industry. More than a year since legalization, cannabis shops already outnumber liquor stores in Albuquerque. Is the grass greener for all these new businesses?

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby sit down with Pat Davis, Co-Founder of Weeds Cannabis Consulting firm and Albuquerque City Councilor for District 6. Davis explains some of the challenges the industry is facing, how businesses are getting creative, as well as the state’s limited resources to provide checks and balances on the budding industry. Will the market sustain all these new businesses?

Who will survive, and who is benefitting?

KRQE Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret recently reported on the potential ‘over-saturation’ of the market – watch her full report here. Also, find more of KRQE’s coverage of the cannabis industry here.

