NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile is woven into the fabric of New Mexico’s history and culture. But is the industry on the cusp of a massive shift? There is concern amongst some farmers over the chile industry’s ability to survive in the coming years.

While plenty of multigenerational farmers still grow chile, those same growers have a lot to say about the challenges they’re facing: labor shortages, growing-related costs and more. KRQE News 13 Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra recently took a deeper look at the industry’s future on KRQE.com, through his article: “Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?”

This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart discuss Curtis’ findings. What’s the future of the industry? Will mechanization play a larger role in harvest soon? Those questions and more on this week’s episode.

