SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a continued mystery on the Santa Fe Plaza. Aside from questions about what will happen to the remaining piece of the Soldiers Monument, better known as the obelisk, there are also questions about a 155-year-old time capsule thought to be underneath it.

KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker recently unearthed the story of how the time capsule got there and a failed search for it in the 1960s. This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart discuss the story in an extended interview with Barker about his months-long investigation.

What’s inside the buried box? Why should anyone care about recovering it? What might be next for the nearly forgotten time capsule? Barker answers those questions and more in this week’s episode. Also, stick around for the end of the episode where Barker discusses his decades-long career in New Mexico journalism and his take on journalism today.

If you haven’t seen the story, here’s a link to Barker’s work: “New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago.” Also, make sure to check out the photo gallery of the obelisk and plaza through the years.

