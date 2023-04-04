ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Time is running out for New Mexicans to file their taxes. Tuesday, April 18 marks the deadline for tax filers to submit their returns to the government, or ask for an extension.

This week on KRQE News 13’s “New Mexico News Podcast,” we’re answering some of your burning tax-related questions with Brian Watson, a Special Agent and Public Information Officer for the IRS’ Criminal Investigation Division. Watson describes some of the most common tax scams and problems hitting filers in 2023 and the new things to watch out for.

Should you be worried about getting audited, or if the federal government will come after you if you make a mistake? These questions and more are discussed in this week’s extended interview.

