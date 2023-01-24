ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña’s arrest in the case of shootings at the homes of elected leaders brought a national focus on New Mexico about the state of American politics. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of hiring men to shoot at the Albuquerque homes of two county commissioners and two state politicians following the November election.

This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are taking a deeper look into the allegations in Peña’s case and its affect on New Mexico politics. In the first half of the episode, KRQE Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret discusses how the criminal case unfolded, what we know about Peña’s history and details behind the motive of the case.

On the second part of the episode, KRQE News 13 Political Analyst and UNM Political Science Professor Gabe Sanchez weighs in on what Peña’s case says about the state of politics today. Sanchez also discusses how he thinks this case will impact New Mexico moving forward.

