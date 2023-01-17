SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting today, New Mexico lawmakers are back at the process of passing bills for a 60-day legislative session. Along with a new class of New Mexico House members, a returning class of state senators will join Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she begins her second term as the state’s chief executive officer.

Record oil revenues are expected to fuel a lot of discussion on how the state should budget over the next year. Will taxpayers see another round of economic relief payments? Will teachers and other state workers get a raise? Will public safety programs see a funding surge? These questions and a lot more are expected to go up for debate during this 2023 legislative session.

This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are joined by KRQE.com’s Curtis Segarra for a closer look at the issues ahead. Four topics make up this week’s episode, including how much money the state has, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s spending ideas, Albuquerque city officials’ spending wish list and a slew of pre-filed bills lawmakers are considering.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among many others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion as to who should be interviewed on the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.