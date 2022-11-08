NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At this point in the election cycle, some New Mexicans have likely seen hours of attack ads aimed at candidates in the big races. On Tuesday, New Mexican voters will pick their choice for the office of the governor, the attorney general, dozens of representatives in the state’s legislature, and who will go to Congress among a lot of other races.

Races and candidates aside, this week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby are taking a closer look at the dynamics of this election. What’s voter turnout looking like? What’s the impact of all of this political advertising, if any?

KRQE News 13’s Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra joins the podcast this week to discuss a myriad of political topics, including the results of a recent KRQE News 13, Emerson College poll which looked at the top issues among voters and the governor’s race. Also, listen in for a recap on President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Albuquerque and what the Republicans had to say about the visit.

Stick with KRQE.com on Tuesday for election results throughout the evening. Chris will be livestreaming results alongside Curtis after the polls close. The livestream is expected to start around 7:30 p.m.

We also mentioned Curtis' election fact-check pieces in this episode.

