LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An avid reporter of Aggie men’s basketball sums up their last season in one word: Tragic. Headlines have garnered national attention – from a deadly shooting involving players on a college campus, to a multimillion-dollar hazing and sexual assault lawsuit.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby sit down with KTSM (El Paso, TX) Sports Director, Colin Deaver, who’s been covering the Aggies extensively for the last five years. He offers a local perspective on how the news has unfolded over the last several months.

How did this last season impact young athletes? What will a complete reboot of the men’s basketball team look like going forward?

