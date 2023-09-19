ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are thousands of homeless students enrolled in the state’s largest school district. Some are awaiting foster care placement, others are living in motels, shelters, or vehicles.

APS’ McKinney Vento Program aims to identify those students, assist their families, and ultimately, help those students succeed. This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris & Gabby host the school district’s Program Director, Cristal Wilson, who shares the challenges & successes of their ambitious efforts.

How does the program work? Who keeps track of students who may be constantly having to move?

There are ways you can help either by providing needed donations, or volunteering. If you know of a student in need of assistance, here is a link to fill out a referral form.

KRQECares partners with APS Title 1 schools to help provide shoes, food, and books for kids with help from the community.

