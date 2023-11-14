ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Millions of people travel through the Albuquerque International Sunport every year, and lately, there’s been a lot of changes taking place at the ‘Gateway’ of New Mexico. Through a massive remodel, Sunport officials are working to keep its southwestern charm – from the chairs to the cultural décor in the ceiling.

This week’s New Mexico News Podcast guests:

Leah Black – Outreach and Marketing Manager of the Sunport.

Fred DeGuio – Commercial Aviation Historian with Cavalcade of Wings, an Albuquerque non-profit dedicated to local aviation history.

DeGuio and Black discuss the past, present, and future of the Sunport with the “Dream of Flight” project, a massive remodel underway at the Albuquerque International Sunport. The project will transform the experience travelers have before security, during the process, and inside the airport.

DeGuio also wrote a book about the Sunport and shares historical facts about the airport’s first terminal in 1939. Did you know there was a ‘secret’ tunnel?

Rendering of the new food court area, courtesy: Albuquerque International Sunport.

New restaurants and a ‘reimagining’ of the airport are also on the horizon. When will construction wrap up, and how will the security process change?

