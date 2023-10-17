ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans seem to be grappling with how to choose to display or not to display parts of history. There have been two shootings in New Mexico a little over three years apart – at protests related to statues of the controversial Spanish Conquistador, Juan de Oñate.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart host Moises Gonzales, who’s an Associate Professor of Urban Design at the University of New Mexico School of Architecture and Planning. Gonzales’ work focuses on Historic Preservation of the Southwest. Gonzales shares some of Oñate’s history in New Mexico, and what’s led up to more recent protests surrounding Oñate statues. He also details his perspective, having been present at events before the 2020 and 2023 shootings took place.

What will be the fate of the two statues that still remain in storage? Can New Mexicans come to a place of agreement on what to do with them? Gonzales shares his perspective in this week’s extended conversation.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion as to who should be interviewed on the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.