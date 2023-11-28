ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Substance abuse, trauma, and homelessness can contribute to a person’s complicated journey through the criminal justice system. Especially when the system isn’t always leading a person to get help or treatment.

So what happens when someone with apparent mental health issues commits a crime? This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby host KC Quirk, the Social Work Unit Director at the Law Offices of the Public Defender (LOPD). Quirk highlights what she sees as a ‘missed opportunity’ in the courts, and shares ways local agencies can improve.

Quirk describes what she witnessed as a social worker during the ‘deinstitutionalization’ movement in the 1980s and ’90s, and the lack of safety nets in communities. A candid discussion about competency in the court system is also addressed. Listen to the full episode above.

As mentioned in the episode, here are links to watch recent KRQE Investigates reporting on mental health and the justice system and read about the 2014 case of James Boyd:

