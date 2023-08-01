ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s now entering the eighth month of his role leading the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, Sheriff John Allen reflects on his role at the helm of the law enforcement agency overseeing New Mexico’s most populous county.

It’s a role Sheriff Allen says he doesn’t take lightly, given the crime and drug problems plaguing the area. In this week’s interview, Allen details some of the changes he’s making to the department, including pausing BCSO’s role in a reality television series, creating a Behavioral Health Unit, and revamping the helicopter program after a devastating crash that killed four first responders.

How are his efforts paying working so far? What is BCSO’s biggest challenge? Those questions and much more on this week’s episode.

