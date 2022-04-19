NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – April is typically when New Mexicans see the effects of high winds, blowing dust and allergies. However, this year, you can also add wildfires to the list. Destructives fires in Ruidoso, near Belen and near Las Vegas have torched thousands of acres, killing two people and destroying hundreds of homes.

This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart take a big picture look at how the state is responding. Wildfire Prevention and Communications Coordinator for the New Mexico State Forestry Division, Wendy Mason joins the conversation.

What determines the response each fire gets? Why does it take so long to determine a fire’s cause, even if everyone else is saying they think they know what it was? How hard is it to get the word out about fires? How can you protect yourself? Those questions and more are addressed this week.

