NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday, June 7 marks New Mexico’s Primary Election amid the 2022 Midterm Election. Voters are choosing which candidates will represent their political party in a handful of races that could make for a contentious November election.

Some of the big contests include who the Republicans will pick in the race for New Mexico’s next Governor, and who the Democrats want to represent their party in the race to be New Mexico’s next Attorney General. Redistricting is another factor that could tighten up the three U.S. Congressional District races.

Who will win supremacy within their party? What’s with all of the in-party sniping on the campaign trail? This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News Podcast, hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart break down some of the key races to keep an eye on, with analysis from UNM Political Science Professor, Tim Krebs. Krebs teaches courses in American politics with a specialization in urban politics, public policy, campaigns, and elections. His research focuses on urban elections, campaigns, and urban policy.

KRQE.com will be live streaming primary election results with KRQE’s Chris McKee and Curtis Segarra Tuesday night as results come in. The polls close at 7 p.m.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday. Episodes are available on the most popular platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among others.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.