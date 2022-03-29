ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico will officially enter into the world of recreational cannabis sales on Friday, April 1, 2022. Ahead of the big day for the state’s new industry, you might be wondering how many shops you can expect and where? Those questions might just be the tip of the iceberg for some.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcasts, KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart and joined once again by KRQE.com’s Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra. Curtis recently penned an article answering some of the most commonly asked questions and and topics you may not have thought about surrounding cannabis retail sales and how various local and state agencies are planning to handle the new industry.

Listen in for Curtis’ “mythbusting” answers and a closer look at the size of the industry heading into day one. How many retail stores are expected to open statewide? Where are they clustered? What are producers saying about supply and demand? How are police expected to deal with enforcing the law All that and more are tackled this week.

HerHere are some links to the items mentioned in this week’s episode. Curtis’ full article on cannabis mythbusting is on KRQE.com. The Cannabis Control Division has its online database of cannabis license applicants and approvals here. New Mexico’s Drug Recognition Expert program is active on social media, and here’s a link to their main webpage. Finally, here’s a link to the city of Albuquerque’s map showing all of the approved and denied retail store locations.

