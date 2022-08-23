ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most visible reminders of Albuquerque’s challenge with homelessness is now closed. Weeks after promising to shut the park down, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and other city officials made the final declaration last Wednesday, August 17.

But how did Coronado Park transform into a homeless camp from what used to be a greenspace, skate park and dog park? KRQE News 13 is exploring that question and the issues with homelessness at the park on this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast.

Hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are joined by Peter Rice, the founder, owner and editor of the Downtown Albuquerque News. Rice has spent months covering the saga of the park, and exploring the history of the green space. In 2020, Rice published this article about the history of the park. He also began a “tent count” of the greater downtown area in January 2022.

What’s next for the park? And will there be a lingering impact on how Albuquerque addresses homelessness after what happened at the park?

