NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Within a few hours last Tuesday, New Mexico voters paired down their choice for candidates in the state’s 2022 race for Governor and Attorney General. No matter what you think of the results, one thing is certain: the November election will be competitive in the realm of campaigning.

So what can you expect? What does Michelle Lujan Grisham have to do to win re-election? What does Mark Ronchetti have to do to beat the incumbent governor? Does Raul Torrez or Jeremy Gay have the edge in the race for Attorney General?

How is the New Mexico House of Representatives shaping up after the departure of legislative power players like House Speaker Brian Egolf and Governor Lujan Grisham’s legislative ally Debbie Armstrong? Could redistricting play a part in if the Democrats or Republicans win federal Congressional Districts covering Albuquerque, Roswell, Las Cruces and Alamogordo?

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby are back with KRQE Political Analyst and University of New Mexico Political Science Professor Gabe Sanchez about what to expect with this upcoming November election. By Sanchez’s account, the political advertising is expected to ramp up shortly, with more advertising as early as this week.

