SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly three months after the flames sparked, the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire is still burning. A recent federal report outlined how the prescribed burn, started by the U.S. Forest Service, became New Mexico’s largest wildfire.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Gabrielle Burkhart speaks with the U.S. Congresswoman who’s district covers the burn area. Democratic Representative Teresa Ledger Fernandez reacts to the findings of the report and President Joe Biden’s promise that the federal government will pay for the damages caused by the fire.

What’s needed to ensure the feds hold true on their promise? What changes need to be made to keep this from happening again. These questions and more are tackled on this week’s episode.

Need help addressing a loss or question related to the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire? Rep. Ledger Fernandez says people can visit her website at https://fernandez.house.gov. You can also call her office at these two phone numbers: 505-570-7558 or 505-428-4680.

