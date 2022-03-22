ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As hundreds of people from around the U.S. have flown to Ukraine to offer help amid a growing humanitarian crisis, so too has at least one doctor from New Mexico. Dr. Matthew Wilks of the UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center recently traveled to an area near the Ukrainian-Poland border as part of an effort to help set-up aid stations for Team Rubicon, an international disaster response nonprofit.

This week on the podcast, Dr. Wilks speaks to Chris and Gabby from Poland, detailing the work he’s done so far. He also shares stories from his on-the-ground experience, seeing and speaking to some of the millions of people who are fleeing for safety.

