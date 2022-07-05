ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has New Mexico and every other state figuring out if or how it will address abortion in the near future. While abortion remains legal in New Mexico, there is a good chance the state could end up in further legal battles down the road, based on differences in the laws of neighboring states.

Where might those legal challenges arise? Could New Mexico’s government, doctors or residents face lawsuits? Could the state face repercussions for how it acknowledges or treats enforcement of other state’s abortion laws? KRQE News 13’s Gabrielle Burkhart and Chris McKee are taking a closer look at those questions on this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast.

An Albuquerque attorney specializing in employment and labor law, Deena Buchanan joins the conversation this week. Buchanan offers some perspective on what court room battle lines she thinks New Mexico may face in the years to come, based on emerging abortion laws and practices.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday. Episodes are available on the most popular platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among others.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.