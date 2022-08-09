ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three weeks of testimony, it was less than three hours before jurors returned a unanimous verdict in the trial of Fabian Gonzales. The former boyfriend of Michelle Martens, Gonzales was convicted on nine counts tied the 10-year-old girl’s 2016 death, including reckless child abuse resulting in death.
This week, KRQE News 13 is taking a deeper look inside the entirety of the Gonzales-Martens trial on the New Mexico News Podcast. Hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart explain some key testimony, reactions inside and out of the courtroom after the verdict, and what’s next for the known defendants in the case.
Chris and Gabby also explored the background of the case on recent episode of the podcast several weeks ago. If you’re looking to listen to that as a “primer” to this latest episode on the outcome of the case, it is titled: “Jury Finally Hears Testimony About Victoria Martens’ Murder.”
KRQE News 13 covered each day of trial on-air and online. Here’s a full list of each day’s coverage:
- Day one: Trial begins for man connected to Victoria Martens killing
- Day two: Jessica Kelley takes stand in day two of trial for Victoria Martens killing
- Day three: Jessica Kelley wraps testimony in third day of Victoria Martens trial
- Day four: Investigator details cell phone data in trial on Victoria Martens killing
- Day five: Former neighbors dominate testimony in day five of Victoria Martens trial
- Day six: Both Gonzales & Victoria Martens DNA found on single sock, no other clothes
- Day seven: Homicide detective, second DNA expert testify in Victoria Martens trial
- Day eight: Fingerprints, APD investigation takes focus in Victoria Martens trial
- Day nine: APD detective details reinvestigation into Victoria Martens case
- Day ten: Medical examiner, lead investigator questioned in Victoria Martens trial
- Day eleven: Fabian Gonzales to resume trial Thursday with COVID-positive status
- Day twelve: Defense calls witnesses in Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial
- Day thirteen: Fabian Gonzales trial wraps, jurors to deliberate Monday
- Day fourteen: Fabian Gonzales found guilty on all counts in Victoria Martens trial