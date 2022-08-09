ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three weeks of testimony, it was less than three hours before jurors returned a unanimous verdict in the trial of Fabian Gonzales. The former boyfriend of Michelle Martens, Gonzales was convicted on nine counts tied the 10-year-old girl’s 2016 death, including reckless child abuse resulting in death.

This week, KRQE News 13 is taking a deeper look inside the entirety of the Gonzales-Martens trial on the New Mexico News Podcast. Hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart explain some key testimony, reactions inside and out of the courtroom after the verdict, and what’s next for the known defendants in the case.

Chris and Gabby also explored the background of the case on recent episode of the podcast several weeks ago. If you’re looking to listen to that as a “primer” to this latest episode on the outcome of the case, it is titled: “Jury Finally Hears Testimony About Victoria Martens’ Murder.”

