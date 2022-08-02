NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 brought a record setting wildfire season across New Mexico. After months of devastating fires in or near communities including Ruidoso, Mora and Las Vegas among others, the threat of monsoon rainfall now continues to threaten residents.

In late July, a flash flood ripped through an area west of Las Vegas, killing three people and destroying a home. As the rainy season continues, there is a potential for many other similar incidents.

What can we learn from one of New Mexico’s first deadly flash floods, following the 2022 fires? This week on the podcast, Gabby and Chris talk more about it with Travis Martinez, a spokesman for the New Mexico Department of Transportation in northern New Mexico.

Martinez offers his perspective on how first responders handled the deadly flash flood in San Miguel County. He also discusses how the community is continuing to respond to the problem.

