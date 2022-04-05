SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the fifth time in the last four years, New Mexico lawmakers are heading back to Santa Fe for another special session. This time, lawmakers are weighing a massive proposal that could send $500 or $1,000 cash payments to New Mexico tax filers, depending on if they’re single or joint filers.

When could those payments arrive? What has to happen for the proposal to be a “done deal”? How did this proposal evolve? What else are lawmakers looking to debate? KRQE’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart tackle those questions on the New Mexico News Podcast this week.

Democrat and Republican leaders, Senator George Muñoz (D-Gallup) and Representative Jim Townsend (R-Artesia) join the discussion this week. At the end of the episode, we’ll breakdown the latest proposals and tell you about another tax rebate most New Mexicans will receive which you may not have even heard of yet.

