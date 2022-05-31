ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a new idea the New Mexico Attorney General and Albuquerque Police Department started trying in 2021. To help address the city’s crime problem, top prosecutors, special agents, detectives and rank and file police officers would spending more time going after people accused of shoplifting.

Now nearly a year into the effort, the AG’s Office has performed a handful of these operations targeting shoplifters. Some of the suspects sought by these operations have been connected to other crimes, including violent altercations that have put shoppers and the rest of the public at risk.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Chris and Gabby sit down with KRQE Investigative Reporter Ann Pierret, who recently profiled the AG’s ongoing operation tackling “organized retail crime.” Is it working? Why does the AG have faith arresting suspects who some assume are “petty thieves”? And are the suspects being arrested actually part of Albuquerque’s violent crime problem?

Before listening to this week’s episode, it might be helpful to watch Ann’s full story on KRQE.com. It’s titled: “Take down, take down:” An inside look at catching shoplifters. Ann also recently discussed the story at length in a KRQE News 13 Behind the Story conversation.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday. Episodes are available on the most popular platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Podbean among others.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com.