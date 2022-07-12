ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is leaning on a newer investigative team as crime is increasingly moving online. Describing their work in a recent news conference, APD also announced that its now one-year-old “Digital Intelligence Team” will soon expand to seven full-time investigators.

Amid a record setting year for homicides in 2021, the team is, in part, working on gathering the online evidence related to each new homicide case in the city. Is it working? Deputy Commander for APD’s Criminal Investigations Division, Kyle Hartsock joins the podcast this week to talk about the work APD’s “DIT” is doing.

